Greek, Out East

It wasn't too long ago that the much-anticipated Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market opened its doors for east siders (and others) to enjoy. Now, the business plaza that's home to Cascade Lakes east is also home to a fast-casual Mediterranean grill.

click to enlarge Courtesy Great Greek Mediterranean Grill The Gyro Plate from Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now open at 61583 SE 27th Street, featuring "modern interpretations of traditional Mediterranean favorites," according to a press release.

Husband and wife team Brian and Kristine Ellis are the owners of the Bend franchise.

"The pair has lived in Central Oregon for many years and is excited to share the restaurant's homegrown recipes with the community they call home, expanding availability to healthier dining options in the area," according to a press release.

The menu items, all prepared in-house, include customizable options such as a Classic Greek Salad and Rice Bowls with the choice of gyro meat, salmon or other proteins. Other menu items include Feta Fries, Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a franchise with over 60 locations in the U.S. The new Bend location is open daily from 11am to 8pm.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

61583 SE 27th Street, Suite 140, Bend