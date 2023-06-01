Strawberry Shortcake, A Summertime Favorite

Now is the time. It’s strawberry season in Oregon so that means it’s time to race on down to the nearest farmers market, fresh produce stand or grocery store and grab a pint or three of the sweetest berries on earth! Seriously, freshly picked Oregon strawberries are among the finest I’ve ever eaten and I’ve been a voracious strawberry eater my entire life.

Right now is when these tiny red jewels (don’t let the small size fool you) are ripe and juicy and so, so sweet. They’re perfect as-is, but sometimes it’s fun to use them in a recipe. I’m choosing a shortcake recipe because it highlights the berries, and who doesn’t like a dessert with freshly whipped cream on top?





Adobe Stock Sweet in-season Oregon strawberries are showcased in a simple shortcake with freshly whipped cream.

A fresh, ripe, juicy berry is key to a delicious shortcake. And the shortcake, in this case, is very much like a biscuit. I’ve tried many shortcake recipes over the years and this one has been my go-to for several seasons now. The dough is quick and easy to mix up. The berries are showcased beautifully and it’s a perfect summertime treat, sweet but not too rich or heavy.

Serving these individual cakes hot out of the oven with the strawberries and cream on top is the way to go, and they’re the perfect dessert for an early summer feast or picnic or a 4th of July barbecue.

If you need to transport these sweet cakes, just wrap the biscuits in foil as soon as they come out of the oven. Take your berries and whipped cream along in portable containers and assemble the cakes on-site.

If the berries are small there is no need to slice them, but if they’re bigger berries you may want to slice them before sprinkling them with sugar. I like to do a mix of both, leaving some berries whole while slicing a few others.

Strawberry Shortcakes

Serves 6

- 4 cups fresh, ripe strawberries, rinsed, hulled (and sliced if preferred)

- 2-6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar, to taste (or white sugar)

- 2 cups all-purpose flour

- 3 tablespoons sugar

- 1 tablespoon baking powder

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

-1/2 cup butter, softened

- 1 large egg, beaten

- 2/3 cup heavy cream, half & half or whole milk

- Butter for spreading onto hot shortcakes

- 1 cup heavy whipping cream

- 1-2 tablespoons powdered sugar

- 1 teaspoon vanilla





Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Chill a medium-size glass bowl and mixing beaters in freezer while preparing the berries and making the shortcakes.

Place clean berries in a bowl and sprinkle with brown sugar, to taste. The amount of brown sugar is truly to taste; start with a couple of tablespoons and add more as desired. Oregon strawberries are so sweet right now that you probably won’t need much sugar at all. Stir and let sit for at least 30 minutes. The sugar will bring out the juiciness of the berries.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; mix well. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter or two knives until the mixture is crumbly.

In a small bowl, combine the egg and cream until well blended. Add to flour mixture and stir until completely moist.

Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly. Pat dough to ¼-inch thickness or thereabouts. Using a floured 3-inch biscuit cutter or a sharp knife, cut out six biscuits or cakes. Place the biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake on upper oven rack about 10 minutes or until lightly brown on top.

While the cakes are baking you can whip the cream for serving. Remove chilled bowl and beaters from freezer and add cold whipping cream to the bowl. Begin beating on medium speed, slowly adding powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Turn mixer to high and beat until peaks are stiff but still soft.

While the cakes are still hot, split them open and butter each side. Spoon the berries and whipped cream onto the split cakes. Best served warm.



