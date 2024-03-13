 The Brown Owl Closing Its Doors | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Brown Owl Closing Its Doors

Named our Food Cart of the Year in 2017, owners end their 10-year run

A beloved food cart-meets-bar in the Box Factory in Bend has announced its closure. The owners of The Brown Owl, Lisandro and Heather Ramon, announced the spot's closure on social media this week, with the last day being Fri., March 15.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the bittersweet decision to close our doors," read a statement on The Brown Owl's Facebook page.

Opened originally as a food cart, The Brown Owl moved into a space at the Box Factory in 2016, lining the walls of the bar with its signature reclaimed wood and serving food out of the food cart outside. In 2017, the Source Weekly's Restaurant Guide featured The Brown Owl as the Food Cart of the Year, due to its crave-worthy buttermilk fried chicken and other specialties. In 2019, the need for more space prompted the Ramons to expand the bar area into an adjacent unit in the building.

"10+ years of serving Bend has been an absolute pleasure! We are so grateful for all the support over the years," the owners wrote.

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
