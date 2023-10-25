Well-Known Restauranteurs Plan Casual Tapas-Inspired Bar Downtown

It's happening. Maybe not as fast as it happened in Portland, but it's happening still the same. Restaurateurs Renee and John Gorham are opening a spinoff of the extremely popular Rancher Butcher Chef in Northwest Crossing. RBC is a modern steakhouse and butcher shop which the Gorhams opened in 2021 after shutting down their numerous Portland-area restaurants (including their renowned Toro Bravo tapas flagship) and taking a step back from the hospitality industry.

click to enlarge Tyler Valzania The RBC “Baked” Potato is meant for sharing

The couple relocated to Central Oregon where Renee Gorham actually planned to switch careers. "I thought I would get my real estate license. That lasted about five minutes! I realized I wanted to sell steak and red wine, not houses," Gorham laughs as she tells me how much fun she's having imagining the new BAR RBC, which is going into the former Dogwood Cocktail Cabin in downtown Bend. The Dogwood's owners announced earlier this fall that they'd move their operations into the Bend Central District, and sold the downtown space.

"It's like RBC and Toro Bravo had a baby. We really want to stay in the RBC lane but create a place that's casual and fun, a Spanish-tapas-inspired grownup bar," Gorham explains. And since the new place will be right next door to downtown steakhouse Bos Taurus, the emphasis will be very Spanish-driven with a focus on small plates instead of simply replicating the steakhouse concept of the original NW Crossing RBC. Besides, space dictates, and Gorham says the former Dogwood space, which will be completely revamped, "lends itself to the energy and vibrancy of small plates."

It will take about six months for BAR RBC to emerge from what was once one of Bend's most popular cocktail bars. Gorham says once the renovation is complete it will feel a lot like RBC but more feminine, with combined strokes of art deco and Pendleton. There are plans for what she calls "a gorgeous mezzanine" as well. As usual, the Gorhams' goal is to create a fun, welcoming space — an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can come and have a good time.

click to enlarge David L. Reamer Cedar Planked Salmon with Salsa Verde is an example of an RBC large plate fish offering

So while the anticipation builds for the opening of RBC's downtown bar, the mothership steakhouse at The Grove continues its nightly dinner service. Voted 2023's Best New Restaurant by Source Weekly readers, Rancher Butcher Chef is elevating comforting, familiar food, making it exciting and new. Yes, there's steak and potatoes but the menu is more eclectic than your typical steakhouse and the family-style service encourages experimentation and sharing. The sides, salads and small plates round out the experience.

From the Grilled Bone Marrow with salsa verde and onion marmalade to the Toro Radicchio salad to the Corn Ribs with 'Bama white BBQ sauce to the 10-ounce Snake River Farms Teres Major, RBC's offerings are beautifully executed, full of flavor and obviously a reflection of the dedication of the Gorhams' commitment to hospitality. While there are always new and seasonal offerings on the menu, 65% are signature dishes, according to Renee Gorham. And favorite seasonal items often make a comeback based on positive reception.

click to enlarge David L. Reamer Radicchio Salad with seven minute egg, bacon lardons and green goddess dressing is a popular RBC salad

Renee's husband, John Gorham, is head chef and co-owner of RBC. Other partners include Will von Schlegell, owner of 7-Mile Creek Ranch and RBC manager Garrett Peck. RBC's mission is to support and partner with ranching communities where their beef is raised. 7-Mile Creek Ranch in Fort Klamath is their home ranch and part of the Country Natural Beef cooperative of family ranches, which are part of the Global Animal Partnership animal welfare certification.

Perhaps what stands out as much as the food at RBC is the service, which is a focal point for Renee Gorham. "I want everyone who walks into my restaurants to feel like they're coming into my home. Hospitality is at the core of everything we do. A vibrant atmosphere and an elevated level of service is what it's all about," she states. She's excited to bring that philosophy to a more casual downtown space. Meantime, she suggests the "secret burger" at the RBC bar. Just ask for the double burger with American cheese the next time you're looking for a quick meal while enjoying your favorite after-work beverage.

click to enlarge Tyler Valzania RBC’s Teres Major with Chimichurri features a 10-oz. cut of meat from Snake River Farms

Do the Gorhams plan to open even more restaurants and bars in Central Oregon, replicating what they did over the years in Portland? Renee Gorham says yes. "We want to keep expanding, but not as fast as we did in Portland." Which means for now, we can all enjoy their steakhouse in NW Crossing and the soon-to-be tapas bar in downtown Bend.

Rancher Butcher Chef

Located at The Grove

2838 NW Crossing Drive

Bend, OR 97703