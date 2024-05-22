 LISTEN: Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

LISTEN: Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance 🎧

Join Aaron and Derek for an insightful discussion on building a lasting legacy for Central Oregon's athletes and families.

In this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer sits down with Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance.


click to enlarge LISTEN: Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance 🎧
Source Weekly

They discuss Derek's ambitious plans for the Central Oregon Sportsplex, a proposed multi-sport facility set to transform the region's sports and recreation landscape. The conversation delves into the project's potential impact on local youth, community unity, and economic vitality. They also explore the challenges of funding such a large-scale development, the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in sports, and the collaborative efforts needed to make this vision a reality.

Listen Now:







Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Biden Administration Set to Reschedule Cannabis

    The Department of Justice submitted a proposal to move cannabis off the list of most dangerous drugs

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Biden Administration Set to Reschedule Cannabis

  • Summer Guide 2024

    From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

    By Savannah Mendoza and Chris Young

    Summer Guide 2024

  • 'An Expression of Community Values'

    Deschutes County is set to review comments and concerns about its 2024 draft comprehensive plan after May 30

    By Julianna LaFollette

    'An Expression of Community Values'
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 15-22, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation