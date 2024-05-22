LISTEN: Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance 🎧

I

n this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer sits down with Derek Berry, President and CEO of the Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance.







They discuss Derek's ambitious plans for the Central Oregon Sportsplex, a proposed multi-sport facility set to transform the region's sports and recreation landscape. The conversation delves into the project's potential impact on local youth, community unity, and economic vitality. They also explore the challenges of funding such a large-scale development, the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in sports, and the collaborative efforts needed to make this vision a reality.



Listen Now: