Spring Arts and Culture Event Roundup

click to enlarge SW

PEFORMING ARTS



The Winery Comedy Tour

Embark on a laughter-filled evening at the Winery Comedy Tour, hosted at the charming Wine Shop in Bend. This unique fusion of comedy and wine promises a delightful experience on Thu., March 14, at The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar. 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend. $13-$20.





Piano Showcase at the Tower

Enjoy this captivating musical journey featuring the extraordinary talents of Sean Chen and Arthur Migliazza. Sat., March 16, 7:30pm at the Tower Theatre. 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $40.





OperaBend presents Central Oregon Singer Showcase

An enchanting display of local vocal talent, showcasing the rich and diverse voices that thrive in Central Oregon. From soaring sopranos to powerful baritones, the showcase illuminated the region's operatic prowess, offering an evening that transcended musical boundaries. Sun., March 17, at 3pm. Pinckney Center, COCC. 2600 NW College Wy., Bend. Suggested Donation $20.





Che Aimee Dorval

Che Aimee Dorval, an alternative music luminary, mesmerizes audiences with her soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. Known for her genre-defying sound, Dorval seamlessly weaves elements of alternative rock, folk and electronic music, creating a distinctive sonic tapestry. Catch her show on Thu., March 21 at 7pm. Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12.





click to enlarge John Kish

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Containing 14 songs, 10 characters, three actors and a rock band,

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" takes you on playwright/composer Jonathan Larson's journey that led to the Broadway blockbuster, "Rent."

One of the stars of the show, John Kish notes the importance of shining a light on this work of Larson's, based on its applicability to our modern times.

"He (Larson) wrote timeless material and I think it still really applies today," said Kish. "So much of what he speaks on are such timeless American concepts that we still struggle with in 2024 that were said in 1990. For some of us that doesn't sound like very long ago, but it's been many, many years."

The play runs Thu.-Sun., through March 30. $50-$75. Tickets and more info available at thegreenhousecabaret.com.





The Gold Souls

Don't miss the chance to experience the soulful energy and tight musicianship of The Gold Souls in a night that guarantees a dance-worthy celebration of their unique funky sound. Sat., March 23, 7pm at Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $10.





click to enlarge Tower Theatre

Ladysmith Black Mombazo

Renowned for enchanting harmonies and vibrant performances, this South African a cappella group will captivate the audience with a unique blend of traditional and modern sounds. March 27, 7:30pm. 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $36-$51.





Classic Rock Reunion

A nostalgic journey through the golden era of classic rock at the upcoming reunion featuring iconic bands, "Pure Prairie League" and "Atlanta Rhythm Section." Don't miss the chance to relive the magic of these two powerhouse bands on April 1, 7:30pm at the Tower Theatre. 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $46-$66.





DLUX Puppets

Join the adventure as familiar characters embark on a puppetry journey, promising a charming and visually amusing rendition of Lewis Carroll's timeless story, "Alice in Wonderland." Tue., April 9, 7:00pm at the Tower Theatre. 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $26-$31 plus $4 historic preservation fee.





click to enlarge Bend Ticket

Jeff Crosby

Prepare for an intimate and soul-stirring evening as singer/songwriter Jeff Crosby takes the stage. Known for his poignant lyrics and late 2000's hits, Crosby's performance promises an authentic experience that will delight audiences on Thu., May 9 at 7pm. Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15.











click to enlarge Bend Ticket

HomeGrown Music Festival

Showcasing the diverse musical talent within the local community, this eagerly anticipated event promises a vibrant celebration of Bend's homegrown music scene. Percussionist Jarrod Donatelli from local rock band, Fractal, is looking forward to the two-day jamfest.



"We're going to be headlining the Silver Moon Stage on Friday night as part of the Homegrown Festival, and we're so excited to be a part of that with all the amazing local bands," said Donatelli. "It's really fun to get out with all these other guys and hang with all the other musicians in town."

From indie rock to folk and everything in between, attendees can expect a dynamic lineup, fostering a sense of community spirit and supporting the rich tapestry of Bend's musical landscape. Fri., Sat., April 19-20, 4pm at Bunk and Brew. 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend. $20.







OperaBend presents Verdi's "La Traviata"

Prepare for an enchanting evening as OperaBend Presents "La Traviata," a timeless masterpiece, conducted by Michael Gesme and accompanied by the mesmerizing sounds of the Central Oregon Symphony. Fri.-Sat., April 19-20, 7pm. Sun., April 21, 3pm. Pickney Center, COCC. 2600 NW College Way. $10-$35.





Art in Nature: Camerata in a Cave

Set against the backdrop of a natural cave, this unique performance promises an atmospheric blend of acoustics and visual splendor, creating an unforgettable experience for music and nature enthusiasts alike. Join a Cappella group, Bend Camerata, as the cave transforms into a resonant space for vocal magic. Sat., April 13, 1-5:30pm at Juniper Preserve. 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend. $150.





Agent Orange and Messer Chups

A high-octane night of punk energy as the legendary South Cali trio, Agent Orange, joins forces with the surf rock vibes of Messer Chups for an unforgettable show. With Agent Orange's raw, fast-paced punk hits and Messer Chups' surf-inspired grooves, this concert promises an eclectic sonic experience that spans the spectrum of rebellious punk and retro coolness. Sun., May 12, 6pm at Silver Moon Brewing. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20.





Cascades Theatrical Company Current Season

Established in 1978, Cascades Theatrical Company has been a mainstay in the Central Oregon arts community as a dedicated organization delivering high-quality productions and providing opportunites for community invovlement in the perfomring arts. The Company's current season includes the following: