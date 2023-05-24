Summer Live Music Swarm 2023

We weren't kidding about the "swarm" of summer events on this week's front cover. By spending the past month scouring website calendars, emailing local businesses, eyeing bulletin boards, scrolling through Instagram and digging for details on shows in Central Oregon, we've compiled this ultimate 2023 summer live music guide. Over 750 concerts are listed below. Sprinkled throughout this list, readers can find comedy shows as well.



With many venues in Central Oregon and new concert announcements happening every day, this list doesn't have it all. Know of a concert and can't find it on this list? Submit details to the Source Weekly's online calendar, and it will go in print the week of the event.

click to enlarge Courtesy Chris Stapleton Facebook

Keep this guide handy to help plan your summer!



