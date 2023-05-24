 Summer Live Music Swarm 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Summer Live Music Swarm 2023

From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

By

We weren't kidding about the "swarm" of summer events on this week's front cover. By spending the past month scouring website calendars, emailing local businesses, eyeing bulletin boards, scrolling through Instagram and digging for details on shows in Central Oregon, we've compiled this ultimate 2023 summer live music guide. Over 750 concerts are listed below. Sprinkled throughout this list, readers can find comedy shows as well.

With many venues in Central Oregon and new concert announcements happening every day, this list doesn't have it all. Know of a concert and can't find it on this list? Submit details to the Source Weekly's online calendar, and it will go in print the week of the event.

click to enlarge Summer Live Music Swarm 2023
Courtesy Chris Stapleton Facebook

Keep this guide handy to help plan your summer!

PDF — Summer_Music.pdf
SW

Looking for our Summer Music Swarm Cover contest, where you can win free tickets? Check it out below.
Related
Summer Music Swarm Giveaway

Summer Music Swarm Giveaway: How many musicians can you guess? Win concert tickets if you guess the most!

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Related Articles

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 24-12, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation