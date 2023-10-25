 A Phantom Thread | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

A Phantom Thread

From churches to board rooms, one actor's mission to unite everyone through story

By

Gifted storyteller William Kennedy Hornyak will weave eerie tales and fables that promise to send shivers down your spine on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Immersion Brewing's Barrel Room.

"I want the audience to travel with me, not just hear what I'm saying. When I can do that, make that connection, the story really just feeds me," said Hornyak.

click to enlarge A Phantom Thread
Courtesy Willhornyak.net

A renowned actor, Hornyak has graced stages and enchanted audiences for years, known for his ability to bring words to life through a repertoire of stories. Hornyak says the variety of works is only a piece of what keeps him excited. "I've been a full-time storyteller and performer since 1994. I've recited poems for lawyers and told stories for children. I'm an omnivore," he said.

Hornyak will embark on eight shows throughout Oregon, stopping in Bend on Nov. 5. "What I love about this time of year is it is a great time to pause and reflect and tell stories to each other," Hornyak said.

The evening's spotlight will shine on chilling tales, mysterious fables and haunting narratives that are bound to evoke the spirit of the season. The actor's enthusiasm for performing stands as testament to years of commitment to the craft. "The real work when I'm rehearsing with a story is trying to inhabit it... It means so much to me when the stories have a life of their own in the imaginations of others," Hornyak said.

This spoken-word event is not just about tales; it's an opportunity to immerse yourself in a timeless art form. "The Celts celebrate the end of the harvest season with storytelling, Dia de los Muertos acknowledges the loved ones we've lost with feasts and conversation," Hornyak said. "Stories are a form of currency that get passed from heart to heart and head to head."

Oral Storytelling with William Kennedy Hornyak
Sun., Nov. 5, 5pm
The Barrel Room at Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way Ste. #185, Bend
$15 at door

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • The Halloween Haul!

    From safe trick-or-treat to amazing dance parties, here's a round-up of events that will delight

    By Armando Borrego

    The Halloween Haul!

  • Keeping it Mega Mellow

    How a local musician has kept an open mic night as welcoming and supportive as he can for 10 years

    By Armando Borrego

    Keeping it Mega Mellow
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 25-30, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation