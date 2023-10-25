A Phantom Thread

Gifted storyteller William Kennedy Hornyak will weave eerie tales and fables that promise to send shivers down your spine on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Immersion Brewing's Barrel Room.

"I want the audience to travel with me, not just hear what I'm saying. When I can do that, make that connection, the story really just feeds me," said Hornyak.

click to enlarge Courtesy Willhornyak.net

A renowned actor, Hornyak has graced stages and enchanted audiences for years, known for his ability to bring words to life through a repertoire of stories. Hornyak says the variety of works is only a piece of what keeps him excited. "I've been a full-time storyteller and performer since 1994. I've recited poems for lawyers and told stories for children. I'm an omnivore," he said.

Hornyak will embark on eight shows throughout Oregon, stopping in Bend on Nov. 5. "What I love about this time of year is it is a great time to pause and reflect and tell stories to each other," Hornyak said.

The evening's spotlight will shine on chilling tales, mysterious fables and haunting narratives that are bound to evoke the spirit of the season. The actor's enthusiasm for performing stands as testament to years of commitment to the craft. "The real work when I'm rehearsing with a story is trying to inhabit it... It means so much to me when the stories have a life of their own in the imaginations of others," Hornyak said.

This spoken-word event is not just about tales; it's an opportunity to immerse yourself in a timeless art form. "The Celts celebrate the end of the harvest season with storytelling, Dia de los Muertos acknowledges the loved ones we've lost with feasts and conversation," Hornyak said. "Stories are a form of currency that get passed from heart to heart and head to head."

Oral Storytelling with William Kennedy Hornyak

Sun., Nov. 5, 5pm

The Barrel Room at Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way Ste. #185, Bend