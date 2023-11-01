 Chuckles for Troops | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Chuckles for Troops

The community that laughs together stays together

By

Stand Up for the Troops," a comedy show, features three veterans and three civilian stand-up comics at The Capitol on Nov. 10. With Veteran's Day upcoming, this show will provide a tribute to the resilience and strength of veterans. It's a night of laughter that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the power of humor.

click to enlarge Chuckles for Troops
Poster artwork by Jasmine Rodgers
“Stand Up” for the Troops promises a night of hilarious one-liners and witty observations.

The show is the brainchild of new stand-up comedian Dylan Gaffney, who admits that this side of production has been brand new to him.

"I'm producing the show," Gaffney said, "...this is my first attempt at it and I would love to keep putting these on – it's kind of an exercise in finding our audience," he shared.

Gaffney, who served in the Army for six years, is no stranger to the hardships of military life. His comedy is a reflection of his journey, and that of so many others like him, through laughter. "Reintegrating into the community is something that veterans can have a hard time with. Comedy has helped me to process and communicate better, and I'm having a lot of time with it," said Gaffney.

Gaffney will be joined by a dynamic cast of veterans from various branches and some civilian comedians, each with tales to tell and comedic styles to share. "I started doing stand-up locally earlier this year," he said. "I've gotten to know a couple comics who are veterans as well and thought this show could be good for our community," Gaffney continued, "I pitched the idea to Fredrik Rydlun and Aaron Johnson with a couple civilian comics I think are great. They are all young and we should watch out for them," he said.

click to enlarge Chuckles for Troops
Dylan Gaffney
Dylan Gaffney is an Army veteran and new stand-up comedian who is breaking into the local comedy scene.

From musings on the military to the issues of civilian life, no subject is off-limits. This event provides a rare opportunity for veterans and civilians to connect, share and listen to unique experiences of those who've served. "I want veterans there. I want academics there and skaters, I want everyone there, this is something that we all can laugh at and connect over," Gaffney said.

"Stand Up" for the Troops- Veteran's Day Comedy Show
Fri., Nov. 10, 6-9pm
The Capitol
190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend
$15-$20

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Becoming Your Own Muse

    New wave musician Bella Cooper on trusting herself enough to create in the uncharted headspace of being happy

    By Armando Borrego

    Becoming Your Own Muse

  • On Bicycles and Icicles

    A bicyclist's survival guide for winter

    By Armando Borrego

    On Bicycles and Icicles
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

  • A Phantom Thread

    From churches to board rooms, one actor's mission to unite everyone through story

    By Armando Borrego

    A Phantom Thread

  • Little Shop of Horrors

    Local plant shop to produce a creative retelling of a cult classic

    By Armando Borrego

    Little Shop of Horrors

  • Can It!

    Learn to make mustard and summer sausage in a preservation workshop in Redmond

    By Armando Borrego

    Can It!
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 1- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation