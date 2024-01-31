 Expo Invites People to the Outdoor Playground | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Expo Invites People to the Outdoor Playground

Expo highlights mushroom hunting clubs, falconry groups and Central Oregon scuba divers, among many others

By

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, the Oregon Partners in Conservation Family and Youth Expo invites adventurists of all ages to discover more of the outdoor playground that is Central Oregon. The expo will serve as an educational platform where families and youth can learn from subject matter experts who are passionate about Oregon's natural beauty.

Oregon Partners in Conservation is an umbrella name for a committed group of volunteers and adventure enthusiasts who help to coordinate and host the expo.

Oregon Partners in Conservation was created to support and connect the various outdoor groups in Oregon. The group champions volunteering for important causes and celebrates the joy of heading outdoors.

"It's funny because there was no big thought that went into OPIC, it's not official, it's just a name and it was just about how cool it could be if we could get all the different adventure opportunities in Oregon in one place," said head of OPIC, JR Lorimor. "The great thing about it now, is that it also creates the chance for these outdoor groups to network amongst themselves. Maybe they're doing it a different way, but we all want the same thing."

The expo promotes the importance of having space for attendees to learn about the dynamic and engaging environments of adventuring, hiking, mushrooming, hunting and nurturing a connection with nature.

Government agencies such as U.S. Forest Service, Deschutes County Search and Rescue and more will be on site to share not only knowledge, but also outdoor tips to help foster a deeper understanding of the state's diverse ecosystems and outdoor activities. "It's so important to showcase these opportunities to the public," said Lorimor. "There's tons to do out here, no matter what you love."

The expo provides an excellent opportunity to gain insights into sustainable outdoor practices; pre-registration for the event can be found at Eventbrite.

Oregon Partners in Conservation Family and Youth Expo
Sat., Feb. 3, 9am-4pm
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Wy., Redmond
Free - Ticket Required

Armando Borrego

