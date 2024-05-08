From the Mountain to the River: Embracing Bend's Iconic Pole Pedal Paddle Tradition

If there's one event that perfectly encompasses the diverse beauty of Central Oregon, it's the Pole Pedal Paddle event. From skiing on Mt. Bachelor to paddling along the Deschutes River, the multi-sport race showcases the beloved outdoor recreational activities that capture the essence of the Bend community.

"It's certainly a quintessential Bend event," explains Marieka Greene, the events and financial development director at Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. "It holds a special place in the hearts of folks who have called Bend home for a long time."

This year marks the 48th anniversary of Pole Pedal Paddle, which first took place in 1976. The event takes place on Saturday May 18 and organizers anticipate around 2,000 participants. The course begins at Mt. Bachelor and ends at Riverbend Park. Athletes in the race compete solo or as a team to complete the six legs of the race: Alpine skiing, Nordic Skiing, biking down the mountain, running through dirt trails, paddling along the Deschutes River and a final sprint to the finish.

click to enlarge Courtesy Boswell Photography The Pole Pedal Paddle race starts at Mt. Bachelor for the Alpine Leg where participants ski down the Leeway Run on the mountain.

"The race covers so much ground in so many unique ways," notes Greene. PPP stands as one of Oregon's largest multi-sport events and serves as the primary fundraising source for MBSEF. Beyond the competitors, PPP engages a big portion of the community, bringing together long time volunteers and supportive spectators to celebrate Bend's outdoor adventure tradition.

"Hundreds of volunteers are essential to making this event possible. While all eyes are on the racers, it truly couldn't happen without the dedicated volunteers who generously contribute their time, effort and energy," Green emphasizes.

The Old Mill District will host a day-long celebration featuring awards, a beer garden and live music at Riverbend Park to celebrate the finish of PPP participants. MBSEF also aims to recruit a new generation of PPP volunteers for the event.

Pole Pedal Paddle

Sat., May 18, 9am-4pm

Starting from Mt. Bachelor to Riverbend Park

Bend