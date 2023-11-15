 Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever

Hoodoo Ski Area's mission is to put on the largest snow series giveaway in the Pacific Northwest

By

click to enlarge Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever
Courtesy Breaking Free Media
Hoodoo’s Wintervention Giveaway series will run over the next four months at various locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

With the mountain air getting crisper and car windshields freezing over, the pending arrival of winter is hard to ignore. While it may be time to put away the paddleboards, avid skiers and snowboarders are starting to gear up for an exhilarating time ahead on the slopes.

"People from all over the world come out here," Jen Davis of Breaking Free Media acknowledged. "Professionals come and stay, there is a ton of energy in the area for snowboarding and skiing."

To add a touch of excitement to the impending powder-filled days, Hoodoo Ski Area Resort has announced another year of its thrilling giveaway series. Ski Hoodoo's "Wintervention Giveaway Series" will be in Redmond at General Duffy's Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6pm.

Such giveaway events not only reward loyal patrons but also serve as a way to introduce new individuals to the joys of skiing and snowboarding. "We encourage people who are new or are looking for a new vibe. We're inviting you to come play in the snow with us!" Davis exclaimed. The goal of the giveaway is to help foster a sense of community and fuel the area's passion for winter sports. Prizes will include lift tickets, snow gear, skis, snowboards and much more.

In recent years, Hoodoo has proudly participated in various giveaways and community- building events, even setting up scholarships with the Boys and Girls Club for children in the local area. However, after doubling the amount of funds raised from last year, the ski resort has decided to up the ante with its most generous giveaway ever. "We just want to celebrate snow, celebrate the industry and show how much appreciation we have for those who have supported us. We're giving back," said Davis.

Founded in 1938, Hoodoo has always focused on a commitment to providing an enjoyable experience for the entire family. "The experience here is untouchable," Davis said. "We have this incredible family atmosphere. Hoodoo allows us to be individuals; it's not a stuffy hill."

This giveaway initiative, presented by Volvo Cars of Bend, aligns with Hoodoo's commitment to making winter sports accessible to everyone. Hoodoo's team hopes that by removing barriers and offering a glimpse at mountain magic, that the giveaway will inspire a new generation of snow enthusiasts and reignite the passion of those who might be on hiatus.

"It can be intimidating, and it can be expensive," said Davis. "Going to Hoodoo, you can bring your family and still have it be incredibly enjoyable and affordable — we invite that first-timer energy. We thrive off of encouraging people and having fun," Davis said.

Hoodoo Ski will be giving away $100,00. in prizes over the course of the entire series with the final event scheduled for February of next year.

Hoodoo's Wintervention at General Duffy's - November
Tue., Nov. 28, 6pm
General Duffy's Annex
404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond
Skihoodoo.com
FREE

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • The Bob Ross of Music

    Local artist Pete Kartsounes on his creative identity after 19 years of singing and songwriting

    By Armando Borrego

    The Bob Ross of Music

  • The Last Frontier

    Ahead of his concert at The Belfry, singer/songwriter Hubby Jenkins discusses his music, his musical mission and Star Trek captains

    By Armando Borrego

    The Last Frontier
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

  • Fire-Starters

    Two naturalist educators host a multitude of environmental appreciation and education courses

    By Armando Borrego

    Fire-Starters

  • Chuckles for Troops

    The community that laughs together stays together

    By Armando Borrego

    Chuckles for Troops

  • A Phantom Thread

    From churches to board rooms, one actor's mission to unite everyone through story

    By Armando Borrego

    A Phantom Thread
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 15-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation