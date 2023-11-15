Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever

click to enlarge Courtesy Breaking Free Media Hoodoo’s Wintervention Giveaway series will run over the next four months at various locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

With the mountain air getting crisper and car windshields freezing over, the pending arrival of winter is hard to ignore. While it may be time to put away the paddleboards, avid skiers and snowboarders are starting to gear up for an exhilarating time ahead on the slopes.



"People from all over the world come out here," Jen Davis of Breaking Free Media acknowledged. "Professionals come and stay, there is a ton of energy in the area for snowboarding and skiing."

To add a touch of excitement to the impending powder-filled days, Hoodoo Ski Area Resort has announced another year of its thrilling giveaway series. Ski Hoodoo's "Wintervention Giveaway Series" will be in Redmond at General Duffy's Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6pm.

Such giveaway events not only reward loyal patrons but also serve as a way to introduce new individuals to the joys of skiing and snowboarding. "We encourage people who are new or are looking for a new vibe. We're inviting you to come play in the snow with us!" Davis exclaimed. The goal of the giveaway is to help foster a sense of community and fuel the area's passion for winter sports. Prizes will include lift tickets, snow gear, skis, snowboards and much more.

In recent years, Hoodoo has proudly participated in various giveaways and community- building events, even setting up scholarships with the Boys and Girls Club for children in the local area. However, after doubling the amount of funds raised from last year, the ski resort has decided to up the ante with its most generous giveaway ever. "We just want to celebrate snow, celebrate the industry and show how much appreciation we have for those who have supported us. We're giving back," said Davis.

Founded in 1938, Hoodoo has always focused on a commitment to providing an enjoyable experience for the entire family. "The experience here is untouchable," Davis said. "We have this incredible family atmosphere. Hoodoo allows us to be individuals; it's not a stuffy hill."

This giveaway initiative, presented by Volvo Cars of Bend, aligns with Hoodoo's commitment to making winter sports accessible to everyone. Hoodoo's team hopes that by removing barriers and offering a glimpse at mountain magic, that the giveaway will inspire a new generation of snow enthusiasts and reignite the passion of those who might be on hiatus.

"It can be intimidating, and it can be expensive," said Davis. "Going to Hoodoo, you can bring your family and still have it be incredibly enjoyable and affordable — we invite that first-timer energy. We thrive off of encouraging people and having fun," Davis said.

Hoodoo Ski will be giving away $100,00. in prizes over the course of the entire series with the final event scheduled for February of next year.

Hoodoo's Wintervention at General Duffy's - November

Tue., Nov. 28, 6pm

General Duffy's Annex

404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

Skihoodoo.com

FREE