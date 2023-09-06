(Version en Español abajo)

As Welcoming Week draws near, excitement is building in anticipation of the colorful, lively and enriching experiences it promises to bring. To kick off the week, the Latino Community Association hosts Latino Fest 2023 at Sahalee Park in Madras Saturday, Sept. 9. This festival truly promises a feast for the senses, offering a kaleidoscope of experiences that highlight the rich tapestry of Latino heritage. There will be dancing, a community resource fair, and pinatas and games for the kids. Attendees will be transported to the heart of Latin America through an array of booths representing many countries, such as Guatemala, Peru, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Nicaragua, Colombia, El Salvador and Honduras. The event will host numerous activities that celebrate Latin music, dance and art.

click to enlarge Courtesy Latino Community Association Baile folklórico is a strong cultural tradition of dance passed down from generations.

"This is an opportunity to share our culture and rich tradition with the community," said Ana Bueno, a member of LCA and one of the organizers of the event.

Of course, no Latino festival is complete without indulging in the culinary treasures of the region. Food vendors will offer a delectable variety of dishes representing various Latin American countries. From mouthwatering tacos, tamales and pupusas to flavorful fruit smoothies and empanadas, attendees will have the opportunity to savor authentic flavors that bring communities together. Music will take center stage as the festival pulsates with live performances by talented local and international artists, such as Son de Cuba and the Woodburn High School Mariachi Band. "It will be amazing to see younger generations of kids continuing our musical heritage," Bueno said.

The LCA is celebrating 25 years of service, and its scope has become much larger since its inception. Organizers believe that this festival is a necessary step in letting other members of the community know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to them. "This event is important for teaching kids about countries outside of the U.S., hopefully inspiring them to travel, seeing more of the world as they get older," Bueno said.

The Latino Fest is not only an occasion for those with Latin American heritage but also an open invitation for everyone to immerse themselves in a cultural exchange. From electrifying performances to mouthwatering dishes, this event is an invitation to embrace the festive spirit and celebrate the mosaic of cultures that make up our vibrant community. Mark your calendars, and get ready to join in a memorable celebration of Latino culture at its finest.

click to enlarge Courtesy Latino Community Association Woodburn High School Mariachi Band will be performing at the event.

Version en Español:

La Associación de la Comunidad Latina organiza el Latino Fest 2023 en el parque Sahalee en Madras el sábado 9 de Septiembre. El Associación de la Comunidad Latina celebra 25 años de existencia. Comenzaron como una línea directa para miembros de la comunidad latina que necesitaban defensa y traducción. Ahora, aunque todavía ofrecen esos servicios, su alcance se ha vuelto mucho más amplio. Los organizadores del evento prometen que este festival es muy importante para hacer saber a otros miembros de la comunidad que no están solos y que hay recursos disponibles para ellos.

"En LCA nuestra misión es empoderar a individuos y familias latinas para prosperar dentro de la comunidad de Oregon central. Los cuatro programas que promueven son enriquecimiento cultural, empoderamiento familiar, familias saludables y educación y formación laboral. Me enorgullece ser parte de esta organización y ver cómo ha crecido," dicho por Ana Bueno.

Visite bendsource.com y latinocommunityassociation.org para obtener más información sobre el evento y otras noticias en español.

(traducción por Armando Borrego).

Latino Fest 2023

Sat., Sept. 9, 10 am

Sahalee Park

241 SE Seventh St., Madras