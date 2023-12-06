 Making "Ski Mo" Snow Dreams Come True | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Making "Ski Mo" Snow Dreams Come True

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation begins program for Nordic ski mountaineering — soon to be an Olympic sport

By

It's official, Mt. Bachelor is starting to open and there's no time to lose: grab your winter sport gear and get an early start on that new year's resolution to ski more with help from Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

Initially founded as Skyliners in 1927, Bend's first ski club steadily grew into the foundation as it's known today and proudly offers multiple programs in Alpine Skiing, Freeride Ski/Snowboarding, Nordic Skiing and Cycling.

click to enlarge Making "Ski Mo" Snow Dreams Come True
Courtesy mbsef.org
Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation regularly registers and trains over 700 youth athletes in snow sports during the winter season.

"Snow sports are a huge part of people's lives in Central Oregon," said MBSEF Executive Director Amy Tarnow. "We have a lot of history in ski sports in Central Oregon and we like to say we support those snow sport dreams. For each of these programs we have a development pipeline that offers competition and coaching."

MBSEF has supported those "snow dreams" with notable success. The programs offered have helped hone the skills of elite-level alpine skiers like three-time winter Olympian and current U.S. World Cup Alpine Ski team member, Tommy Ford.

To continue supporting the ever-changing world of snow sports, MBSEF is ushering in a Nordic Ski Mountaineering program in preparation for the sport's Winter Olympics debut in 2026.

To head up this new Ski Mountaineering program, or "SkiMo" as enthusiast call it, MBSEF has tapped cross-training professional running athlete, Max King.

"I'm a runner by profession," King said, "but Ski Mountaineering is a brand-new sport and not a lot of kids know about it. It's a perfect marriage of two of my passions and just to watch the sport grow has been amazing."

With the SkiMo program in its infancy, King stressed the importance of learning the details in order to strengthen the young team's foundations. "We're not putting a huge emphasis on training just yet; we will train but the technical nuances of SkiMo are so new. We're going to spend our time going over that, especially with the start of a program like this— it's all about starting with the basics," said King, "and the big hang-up is gear for this sport. There are great spots in town to get gear, and I'll have some loaner gear that'll be first come first serve as we start out," he promised.

Nordic Ski Mountaineering
MBSEF Bill Healy Training Center
2765 NW Lolo Dr., Bend
Visit site for pricing

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz

    A chat with Sisters Jazz Choir Director Rick Johnson before the choir's double-header performance

    By Armando Borrego

    Ho...Ho...Holiday Jazz

  • The Rosin and the Bow

    A conversation with Central Oregon Youth Orchestra board memberson the organization's 11th season

    By Armando Borrego

    The Rosin and the Bow
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

  • You Better Run

    A quick haul of amazing fun-runs for Thanksgiving, and a gift to all Oregonians from the state's parks department

    By Armando Borrego

    You Better Run

  • Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever

    Hoodoo Ski Area's mission is to put on the largest snow series giveaway in the Pacific Northwest

    By Armando Borrego

    Hoodoo's Biggest Giveaway Ever

  • Fire-Starters

    Two naturalist educators host a multitude of environmental appreciation and education courses

    By Armando Borrego

    Fire-Starters
More »

Current Issue

This Week

  • December 6-18, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation