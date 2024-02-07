Romancing with Stones

Let's be honest, during the Valentine's season it's all too easy to feel a tad overwhelmed by the commercial expectations of February's "Hallmark Holiday." Cards, chocolates, flowers and all kinds of other gifts have been plastered through grocery and retail stores over the past few days and believe me, it can be a bit confusing having to choose between 14 different colored stuffed animals with the words "Be Mine" sewed across the chest.

click to enlarge Courtesy Olivia Nelson Juniper Preserve Instagram During the tour, participants will be led to an intimate space within the cave where couples can snack, dance and spend quality time together for the holiday.

Luckily, for those who prefer the true reason for the season, Juniper Preserve proudly offers its popular cave tour, but with a slight fix for February. Sales and Marketing Director at Juniper Preserve, Mickell Smith, spoke with the Source Weekly to highlight how it's adapting its adventure experience just in time for Valentine's Day.

"We are taking our normal cave tour and enhancing it for the season!" Smith exclaimed. "People in the area love the cave tour and are looking for these kinds of events; you always look at what people are excited about and with the upcoming holiday, people want that romantic twist."

The night begins with a guided cave tour where couples will wander through the cave and see the stunning formations within its chambers. After the tour, chocolate-covered strawberries and glasses of champagne are served by candlelight.

click to enlarge Courtesy Olivia Nelson Juniper Preserve Instagram

While the event runs on both the weekend before Valentine's Day and the weekend after, Smith encourages early sign-ups as space is limited. "It's only three couples at a time because we really want to focus on creating that intimate experience," she said.

Bring your sweetheart, enjoy a romantic experience held within the majesty of Central Oregon's caverns and let the energy of the season reinvigorate the love and intimacy that the holiday celebrates. "We're also going to have some ambient music in the background if you're wanting to dance with your partner, or even pop the question — the mood will be set," Smith assured.

Romance in the Cave Tour

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 9-10, 4-5:30pm

Juniper Preserve

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend