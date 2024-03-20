 The Transformative Power of the Outdoors | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

The Transformative Power of the Outdoors

Oregon Adaptive Sports teams up with the High Dessert Education Service District to bring outdoor recreation to all, regardless of limitations

By

Oregon Adaptive Sports is an adaptive sports foundation that strives to provide accessibility to equitable year-round outdoor programs to students with disabilities. Executive Director for OAS, Pat Addabbo, beamed with pride when discussing the foundation's involvement in an upcoming ski day for adaptive skiers and snowboarders.

"I got involved because I believe in the transformative power of the outdoors," he explained. "I experienced those powers as a youth growing up and I wanted to find a way to increase access for others to enjoy all those benefits."

click to enlarge The Transformative Power &#10;of the Outdoors
Hdsed.org
Oregon Adaptive Sports has proudly served the Pacific Northwest community since 1996 and has created increased access to over 2,000 outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.

OAS' efforts not only provide recreational opportunities but also foster a sense of empowerment, independence and community among participants. "I think access to the outdoors provides an abundance of benefits for people. Participating in healthy activities, learning new skills, contributing to a cause — we want those benefits and experiences to be accessible to as many people as possible," said Addabbo.

From skiing and snowboarding to cycling, kayaking and hiking, the organization offers a diverse array of experiences, each carefully tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of every individual. "One of our pillars here is to provide access to state-of-the-art adaptive sports equipment, and that includes things like skis, mountain bikes and adaptive cycles," said Addabbo.

OAS is gearing up to host an extraordinary ski day, promising boundless excitement and camaraderie. Ski Days for Visually Impaired Students are proudly presented in partnership through the High Desert Education Service District, Oregon Adaptive Sports and Mt. Bachelor; the upcoming ski day for students is scheduled for Friday, March 22.

With adaptive equipment and personalized guidance, instructors ensure each participant can fully engage in and enjoy outdoor pursuits, fostering a sense of independence and empowerment that extends far beyond the slopes or trails. "We would not exist without the incredible support of our volunteers and sponsors and everyone who donates to us," said Addabbo. "Seeing the benefits of that work translate, not only in the athletes that we serve, but in the volunteers that support our program and in the people that contribute to our cause, them knowing that their dollars go to help create a truly happy and healthier life for someone, it's pretty easy to find the motivation and inspiration to work on this every day."

More than just a provider of recreational opportunities, OAS is a catalyst for personal growth, social connection and community engagement. Through events, workshops and outreach initiatives, the organization cultivates a vibrant and inclusive community, where individuals of all backgrounds come together to learn, share and inspire one another.

Ski Day for Visually Impaired Students
Fri., Mar. 22, 10am
Mt. Bachelor
13000 Century Dr., Bend

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Go Here
All Outside
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Memory Lane with a Music Man

    Corvallis-born singer/songwriter Joel Chaddtalks about the music he'll play to bring a bookstore to life

    By Armando Borrego

    Memory Lane with a Music Man

  • We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

    Promoting world peace and honoring the cultural heritage of its South Africanhomeland, this acapella music group captivates audiences with soaring vocal solos and powerful group songs

    By Armando Borrego

    We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
More »
  • The Source Weekly

  • Central Oregon's Winter PrideFest is Here!

    A conversation with organizers ahead of the largest Winter PrideFest in Central Oregon

    By Armando Borrego

    Central Oregon's Winter PrideFest is Here!

  • Get the Girls Out!

    Nonprofit organization SheJumps emphasizes the importance of equity and accessibility in the world of outdoor sports

    By Armando Borrego

    Get the Girls Out!

  • Mountainfilm on Tour 2024

    A two-night film festival brings breathtaking stories of nature and the indomitable spirit of humans

    By Armando Borrego

    Mountainfilm on Tour 2024
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation