Oregon Adaptive Sports is an adaptive sports foundation that strives to provide accessibility to equitable year-round outdoor programs to students with disabilities. Executive Director for OAS, Pat Addabbo, beamed with pride when discussing the foundation's involvement in an upcoming ski day for adaptive skiers and snowboarders.



"I got involved because I believe in the transformative power of the outdoors," he explained. "I experienced those powers as a youth growing up and I wanted to find a way to increase access for others to enjoy all those benefits."

click to enlarge Hdsed.org Oregon Adaptive Sports has proudly served the Pacific Northwest community since 1996 and has created increased access to over 2,000 outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.

OAS' efforts not only provide recreational opportunities but also foster a sense of empowerment, independence and community among participants. "I think access to the outdoors provides an abundance of benefits for people. Participating in healthy activities, learning new skills, contributing to a cause — we want those benefits and experiences to be accessible to as many people as possible," said Addabbo.

From skiing and snowboarding to cycling, kayaking and hiking, the organization offers a diverse array of experiences, each carefully tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of every individual. "One of our pillars here is to provide access to state-of-the-art adaptive sports equipment, and that includes things like skis, mountain bikes and adaptive cycles," said Addabbo.

OAS is gearing up to host an extraordinary ski day, promising boundless excitement and camaraderie. Ski Days for Visually Impaired Students are proudly presented in partnership through the High Desert Education Service District, Oregon Adaptive Sports and Mt. Bachelor; the upcoming ski day for students is scheduled for Friday, March 22.

With adaptive equipment and personalized guidance, instructors ensure each participant can fully engage in and enjoy outdoor pursuits, fostering a sense of independence and empowerment that extends far beyond the slopes or trails. "We would not exist without the incredible support of our volunteers and sponsors and everyone who donates to us," said Addabbo. "Seeing the benefits of that work translate, not only in the athletes that we serve, but in the volunteers that support our program and in the people that contribute to our cause, them knowing that their dollars go to help create a truly happy and healthier life for someone, it's pretty easy to find the motivation and inspiration to work on this every day."

More than just a provider of recreational opportunities, OAS is a catalyst for personal growth, social connection and community engagement. Through events, workshops and outreach initiatives, the organization cultivates a vibrant and inclusive community, where individuals of all backgrounds come together to learn, share and inspire one another.

Ski Day for Visually Impaired Students

Fri., Mar. 22, 10am

Mt. Bachelor