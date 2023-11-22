You Better Run

click to enlarge Courtesy CascadeRelay Instagram Fun-runs in Bend, Redmond and Sisters help foster a sense of community on the day of one of America’s oldest traditions, Thanksgiving.

I Like Pie



This Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 at 7:30am in the heart of the Old Mill District, Cascade Relays will provide runners, and families with extra energy in the morning, a 1.5 mile and 5k option run/walk for a chance to earn those delicious dinner calories during this year's "I Like Pie!" run.

Cascade Relays CEO and co-founder Scott Douglass explained that the Cascade Relays Foundation was founded with a clear intention and vision for building a welcoming and authentic community of runners. The foundation has been serving the community for the past 15 years, and partnered with FootZone in 2018.

"It's really not your typical timed 5K or 10K," Douglass explained. "It's designed for families to come down and start between 7:30-9:30am. We're serving that last piece of pie at 10:15am," said Douglass. "This is more of an event than a race. Arrive when you arrive."

Lace up your running shoes and dress to keep warm while enjoying slices of pumpkin pie, apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake and gluten free options. First 3,000 people will receive a limited edition "I LIKE PIE!" beanie.

Redmond Turkey Trot 5K, 10K & Free 1K Kids run

Run or walk in Redmond's Dry Canyon on Thanksgiving morning. 5K and 10K options available in addition to a free 1K run for kids. Proceeds benefit children in need through Bright Eyes Bright Future and Family Access Network.





Ugly Sweater 5k Run/Walk

Meanwhile, next weekend is time for the 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater 5k Run or Walk on Sat., Dec. 2 at 10am. Go dressed in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater for the Christmas sweater contest and help kick off the holiday season right! Participants will enjoy a beautiful chip-timed run through Sisters. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Sisters Outlaw Cross Country team and The Pine Siskin School. Online registration required. Early check-in available for participants on Friday.





Oregon State Parks offers free parking day after Thanksgiving

The day after Thanksgiving has typically become known as "Black Friday." The title conjures up immeasurable lines and mass-hysteria every holiday season. This year skip the holiday gift hassle and keep relaxed with a mosey through winter.

The State of Oregon's Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to head out into nature for the day after Thanksgiving, as state parks once again waive day-use parking fees in the 24 parks that are open and charge for parking on that day. At all eligible state parks, parking will be free for those that are regularly charged a $5 fee. Participating parks include popular destinations such as Fort Stevens, Silver Falls, Champoeg, Smith Rock and Milo McIver. The complete list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available online at stateparks.oregon.gov (Note: While listed, Fall Creek will be closed for the season.)

"We're proud to continue this tradition and offer everyone the chance to explore parks in the fall," said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

I Like Pie

Thu., Nov. 23, 7:30am

Old Mill District

450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Ste. 422, Bend.

$20-$40

Redmond Turkey Trot 5k, 10k, and Kids 1k

Thu., Nov. 23, 9am

Sam Johnson Park

333 SW 15th St., Redmond.

$0-$35

Ugly Sweater 5k Run/Walk

Sat., Dec. 2, 10am

The Barn in Sisters

171 E. Main St., Sisters

$20-$30

Oregon State Parks

Fri., Nov. 24, Open-Close

Visit stateparks.oregon.gov for

a full list of participating state parks.