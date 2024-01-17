Zooming into Elk Lake Resort

This past weekend, I woke to something I had never experienced before, but what I was told was a common occurrence come the middle of winter in the high desert. In a blink, the Bend area received anywhere from 10 to 16 inches of snow in just two days, which promptly blanketed every mailbox and parked car. While I could complain about the new back pain I have from shoveling snow for hours, and believe me I could, that "winter wonderland" feeling still hasn't left me.

click to enlarge @elklakeresort Instagram Snowmobile trails have been designated through wilderness areas and national forests in the Central Oregon area.

While city snow plows and Bend locals get to work shoveling sidewalks and street corners, the Elk Lake Resort offers cabin guests and day visitors a myriad of winter experiences that allow participants to head outdoors and enjoy the snow including snowcat rides, meal excursions and snowmobile rentals.

Snowmobiles have gained notoriety in recent years as an exhilarating and relatively convenient mode of transportation and winter recreation. The versatility of the machine comes from its hybrid build, utilizing both skis and rear traction powered by motor, allowing for incredibly easy maneuvering in rural areas heavily affected by snowfall. The recreational aspects of snowmobiles such as increased access to remote wilderness and the ability to travel quickly in adverse winter conditions provides an ideal mode of transportation for explorers who want to dive deep into the powder-covered wilderness of Central Oregon.

For those seeking an introduction to snowmobiling, guided tours provide a safe and enjoyable experience with expert guides leading participants through a network of well-maintained trails, each offering a unique perspective of the region's natural beauty. Beginners can learn the ropes while gliding through snow-covered forests and open meadows, gaining confidence on the snowmobile.

These excursions are not just for the thrill-seekers. Many tour operators provide options suitable for families, ensuring that even the younger members can join in the excitement. Family tours often include gentle trails, allowing everyone to enjoy the winter wonderland together.

To complete an exhilarating day on the snowmobile trails, the resort offers a host of après-snowmobiling delights. Cozy lodges and cabins nestled in the mountains provide a warm retreat, complete with hot cocoa, crackling fires and a chance to relive the day's adventures. Rentals are available in three hour and six-hour slots for both single and tandem sled.

Snowmobile at Elk lake Resort

Fri.-Sun., Jan. 19-21, Reservation Required

Elk Lake Resort

60000 Century Dr., Bend