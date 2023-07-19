 Heartless Bastards at the Century Center | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Heartless Bastards at the Century Center

An occasional Bend venue sets up for some big acts

By

Most days, the Century Center is a place to grab a beer at GoodLife, to see an indoor show at Volcanic or to shop and dine at one of the many other local businesses the west-side complex has to offer. But this summer, it once again becomes an occasional outdoor venue. For me personally, the Century Center introduced me to the wonders of the Bend music scene when, in 2016, I went to my first Bend show — none other than Band of Horses – at that locale.

click to enlarge Heartless Bastards at the Century Center
Courtesy Heartless Bastards Facebook

On July 29, Heartless Bastards take the stage for one of a handful of shows at the Century Center, put on by Backyard Bend. The band is, most centrally, made up of singer Erika Wennerstrom, the deep-voiced, powerful artist who's crafted a new album, "A Beautiful Life," with a star-studded team of musicians.

"A Beautiful Life" features guitarist Lauren Gurgiolo of Okkervil River, drummer Greggory Clifford of White Denim, multi-instrumentalist Jesse Chandler of Mercury Rev and Midlake, keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket, guitarist David Pulkingham from Patty Griffin's band and longtime Heartless Bastards bassist Jesse Ebaugh.

The new album was a shift in personnel from past versions of the band.

"I loved the last iteration of Heartless Bastards so much — they're like family — but the stars weren't aligning for us to reconvene on this record," Wennerstrom said on the band's website. "As the record came together I realized it's always been my project, and I was determined to continue forth with that. I had so much faith in these songs and in myself, and in many ways it feels like a rebirth."

The central themes of "A Beautiful Life" are ones of contemplation and the joy in the simple things in life.

"It's so easy to get caught up in the material goals that are prioritized by our society and the every-man-for-himself mentality of late-stage capitalism," Wennerstrom said. "That way of thinking presents a false idea of what a beautiful life is, and I think it's so important that we as individuals all ask ourselves what it truly means to have a beautiful life."

If a beautiful life involves an abundance of live music from artists both well-known, like Heartless Bastards, as well as local acts just getting started, then Central Oregon has all of that on lock.

Also headed to the Century Center this season: Jimmie Allen on Aug. 24 and Collective Soul on Oct. 5.

Heartless Bastards with special guest Matthew Logan Vasquez

Sat., July 29, 7-10pm
Century Center
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$25

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

