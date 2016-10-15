Top Story

Thursday, October 27th

Snow Riders' Guide

By The Source Staff

When Country and Metal Share a Creative Brain

Fans of Staind's Aaron Lewis may be catching onto the musician's new-old style

By Alan Sculley

Halloween Events

Looking for something to do Halloween weekend? We've got you covered.

By Hayley Jo Murphy

Scare Your Pants Off

The Source's picks for Halloween flicks, no matter what the crowd

By Jared Rasic

Barbecue Dreams Come True

Curb B Q melts in your mouth

By Jared Rasic

Endorsements: State Representative District 53 & Oregon Secretary of State

So you thought we were done with elections coverage for the year? Nope. Here are our last two endorsements.

The Streets Have Never Been Scarier

The Deschutes Historical Museum's big annual fundraiser brings Bend's haunted history to life

By Brian Jennings

G.I. Joe Goes to Washington: WWII vets, average age 92, transform into 18-year-olds during trips to D.C....

Wednesday, October 19th

With a flurry of flags crossing the thoroughfare, it wasn't a typical Sunday morning at Portland International Airport.

Side Notes 10/19-10/26: ...

Wednesday, October 19th

Oregon Graduation Rate Improves, But It's Still Third-Worst

  • TAUK & Yak Attack

    TAUK & Yak Attack

    Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m.
    @ Volcanic Theatre Pub – On their third studio album Sir Nebula, TAUK tap into...

  • Mel Brown Septet

    Mel Brown Septet

    Fri., Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.
    @ Riverhouse on the Deschutes – The Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Series begins with the Mel...

Issue Cover

Today Thu, Oct 27th

Bundled Up for Fun

Bundled Up for Fun: A roundup of winter events this season...

Wednesday, October 26th

Whoever wrote that, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" song clearly never lived in Bend.

Barbecue Dreams Come True

Barbecue Dreams Come True: Curb B Q melts in your mouth...

Wednesday, October 26th

Ever since I moved to this city in 1999 I have been on the hunt for good barbecue.

Halloween Events

Halloween Events: Looking for something to do Halloween weekend? We've got you covered....

Wednesday, October 26th

The snow is starting to fly up on our mountain—but before we move onto winter stuff, let's celebrate Halloween!

